Ravens' Tim White: Making inroads toward roster spot
White "has the inside track for a roster spot" if he can stay healthy thanks to his impressive start to training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.
The speedy second-year player out of Arizona State was actually a camp standout last season before his health betrayed him and he suffered a season-ending thumb injury. White, who can contribute in the return game as well as the passing game, is garnering praise once again this training camp, routinely making plays and showing blazing speed. It's worth noting that the Ravens' top four receivers are effectively set, so White will need to continue being a special teams factor to secure a 53-man roster spot. Baltimore also brought on undrafted free agent Janarion Grant, who is an excellent returner in his own right, but it seems that White has the early edge for that role.
