White is garnering attention in camp for his ability to create separation from coverage, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Arizona State started to make a name for himself by nabbing a pair of touchdown receptions during Sunday's open practice, and he's continued to make waves throughout the week. White led Arizona State with 56 receptions for 713 yards as a senior and also made an impact as a returner with one punt return for a touchdown and a 21.48 yards per return average on kickoffs. He's a speedy option as a receiver that could also work his way into a role in the return game with the Ravens. He and Ole Miss product Quincy Adeboyejo are both names to monitor in the Ravens' receiving corps as camp progresses.