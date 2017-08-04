White is garnering attention in camp for his ability to create separation from coverage, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Arizona State started to make a name for himself by nabbing a pair of touchdown receptions during Sunday's open practice, and he's continued to make waves throughout the week. White led Arizona State with 56 receptions for 713 yards as a senior and also made an impact as a returner with one punt return for a touchdown and a 21.48 yards per return average on kickoffs. He's a speedy option as a receiver that could also work his way into a role in the return game with the Ravens. He and Ole Miss product Quincy Adeboyejo are both names to monitor in the Ravens' receiving corps as camp progresses.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories