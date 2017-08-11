Ravens' Tim White: Set for season-ending surgery on thumb

White will undergo season-ending thumb surgery, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is crushing news for the undrafted rookie after he shined in his preseason debut with a dazzling 33-yard touchdown on his lone target. White had been making a strong impression in camp as well, which made his outstanding performance in the preseason game all the more encouraging. With season-ending surgery on tap, he'll likely hit injured reserve. White's absence this season thins the competition for the final receiver spots on the roster, helping the likes of Quincy Adeboyejo, Chris Moore, and C.J. Board.