Ravens' Tim White: Stands out in preseason win
White brought in three of four targets for 70 yards and added one punt return for nine yards in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.
The second-year speedster paced all pass catchers in both receptions and receiving yards on the night, making his case for a roster spot on the latter half of the wide receiver depth chart. That quest had experienced a setback over the prior pair of contests, games that White missed with an undisclosed injury. It remains to be seen if Saturday's effort is enough to help him gain ground on the likes of Jordan Lasley (three receptions, 30 yards) and DeVier Posey (two receptions, 31 yards, one TD), but White should have another opportunity to showcase his skills in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Redskins.
