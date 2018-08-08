Ravens' Tim White: Status in question for preseason game
White remains in contention for a roster spot, though he's unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Rams due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.
The severity nor the nature of White's injury hasn't been revealed, so his status for the rest of the preseason remains to be seen. Still, Zrebiec notes that White has established himself as one of the top candidates to make the roster under the assumption that Baltimore keeps six receivers on the 53-man roster. White is battling with the likes of Breshad Perriman and rookies Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley for those final spots behind the top four wideouts. Not playing Thursday won't hurt White's standing for now, but he'll likely need to get back on the field in the near future to remain on solid ground with the team.
