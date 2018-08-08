Ravens' Tim White: Status in question for preseason opener
White remains in contention for a roster spot, though he's unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Rams due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.
The severity nor the nature of White's injury hasn't been revealed, so his status for the rest of the preseason remains to be seen. Still, Zrebiec notes that White has established himself as one of the top candidates to make the roster under the assumption that Baltimore keeps six receivers on the 53-man roster. White is battling with the likes of Breshad Perriman and rookies Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley for those final spots behind the top four wideouts. Not playing Thursday won't hurt White's standing for now, but he'll likely need to get back on the field in the near future to remain on solid ground with the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...