White (undisclosed) is still in contention for a roster spot but is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Rams, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.

The severity of White's issue hasn't been disclosed, so there's still no word on whether his status for the rest of the preseason is in any sort of jeopardy. Still, Zrebiec notes that White has established himself as one of the top candidates to make the roster under the assumption that Baltimore keeps six receivers on the 53-man roster. White is battling with the likes of Breshad Perriman and rookies Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley for those final spots behind the top four wideouts. Not playing Thursday won't hurt White's standing for now, but he'll likely need to get back on the field in the near future to remain on solid ground with the team.