Ravens' Tim Williams: Out for Week 6
Williams (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Williams hasn't been much of a factor for the Ravens' defense throughout the early portion of the regular season, so his absence shouldn't carry significant fantasy relevance.
