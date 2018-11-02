Ravens' Tim Williams: Ruled out for Week 9
Williams (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Williams was unable to participate in practice at all this week, and was spotted wearing a walking boot. The second-year linebacker will remain sidelined as he continues to nurse a foot injury, leaving Za'Darius Smith as the only backup to starter Terrell Suggs.
