Ravens' Tim Williams: Shining in camp
Williams is off to a strong start in training camp, Garrett Downing of the team's official website reports.
The rookie out of Alabama dropped to the third round in this year's draft amid off-field concerns, but his performance on the field has been one of the more notable non-injury developments to this point in Baltimore's training camp. According to Downing, Williams has been a regular presence in the backfield since the team began padded practice, using a multitude of techniques to beat offensive tackles and get penetration. "Great quick-twitch. He's just what we thought...He's the guy that we drafted," said defensive coordinator Dean Pees in an interview with the Baltimore Sun. Williams still has his work cut out for himself in order to make an impact as a rookie, but early reports suggest he might be further along than second-rounder Tyus Bowser in his development.
