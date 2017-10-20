Ravens' Tim Williams: Will sit Week 7
Williams (thigh) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Williams did not practice this week and has not played since sustaining the injury against the Raiders in Week 5. The 23-year-old has only three tackles on the season and shouldn't receive fantasy consideration given his minimal role on the Ravens' defense.
