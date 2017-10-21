Bergstrom signed a contract with the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bergstrom was released by the Ravens on Thursday, which may have been due to the conditional pick the team gave to the Cardinals in September. The 31-year-old will serve as a depth offensive lineman but apparently has a good chance of being active Week 7.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories