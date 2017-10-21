Ravens' Tony Bergstrom: Rejoins Ravens
Bergstrom signed a contract with the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bergstrom was released by the Ravens on Thursday, which may have been due to the conditional pick the team gave to the Cardinals in September. The 31-year-old will serve as a depth offensive lineman but apparently has a good chance of being active Week 7.
More News
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...