Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Big performance Sunday
Jefferson accrued a season high 11 tackles (eight solo) and a half sack Sunday against the Steelers.
A large factor in Jefferson's best outing since Week 1 is that he played 88 of 89 defensive snaps. Otherwise, he's been averaging just 4.5 tackles per game, leaving him on the low end of fantasy safeties.
