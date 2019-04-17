Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Building rapport with Earl Thomas
Jefferson (ankle) has spent time extensive time working out with free-agent pickup and secondary mate Earl Thomas this offseason, Sean Grogan of the Cecil Whig reports. "I got a chance to work out with him before we had the voluntary team workouts in one-on-one sessions," Jefferson said of Thomas. "I can tell you he's a real serious guy, but he also has a lighter side to him, too."
Jefferson looks like he's ready to roll for the start of the Ravens' offseason program after undergoing minor ankle surgery in January. It's also encouraging to hear he's going the extra mile to build rapport with Thomas, who inked a four-year, $55 million pact with Baltimore in March. Considering the Ravens are also stacked at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young under contract for the upcoming season, Baltimore clearly has the coverage talent to allow Jefferson to consistently play in the box this upcoming season. Jefferson could also play a part in replacing former starting inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.
