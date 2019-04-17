Jefferson has spent time extensive time working out with Earl Thomas, Sean Grogan of the Cecil Daily reports. "I got a chance to work out with him before we had the voluntary team workouts in one-on-one sessions. I can tell you he's a real serious guy, but he also has a lighter side to him, too," Jefferson said of his new teammate. "It's an exciting time to be a Raven."

It sounds like Jefferson is ready to roll for the start of the offseason program after undergoing minor ankle surgery in January. It's also encouraging to hear he's going the extra mile to build rapport with Baltimore's new $55 million free safety. Considering the Ravens are also stacked at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young under contract, Baltimore clearly has the coverage talent to allow Jefferson to consistently play in the box this upcoming season. It's also possible he could play a role in replacing former starting inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.

