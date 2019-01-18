Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Cornerstone of secondary
Jefferson recorded 74 tackles (53 solo), six passes defensed, one interception, one sack and forced fumble across 14 games in the 2018 season.
Jefferson put together another solid campaign in 2018, anchoring one of the better secondaries in the league alongside Eric Weddle. However, he is slated to have the fourth-highest salary on the team next season and with plenty of Ravens defensive starters enter the market this offseason, the safety could be the target of contract restructuring.
