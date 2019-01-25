Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Gets surgery on ankle
Jefferson recently had ankle surgery and is expected to require 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson missed Weeks 14 and 15 with an ankle injury, returning for the final two weeks of the regular season as well as a playoff loss to the Chargers. He has trouble sticking with wide receivers in coverage, but his excellent work defending the run and the flats should be enough for the Ravens to justify the third season of his four-year, $34 million contract. Coming off five consecutive seasons with at least 4.9 tackles per game, Jefferson will celebrate his 27th birthday at the end of January. He was one of the youngest players in the 2013 rookie class and has missed just three games through six NFL campaigns.
