Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Interception in opener win
Jefferson recorded two tackles and an interception in a crushing 47-3 win over Buffalo.
Jefferson and the rest of the Ravens' defense had a field day against the Bills offense. The single interception and two passes defensed equal Jefferson's season total last year. His four tackles were respectable and he'll look to continue his strong secondary performance into next week's tilt against the Bengals.
