Jefferson recorded two tackles and an interception in a crushing 47-3 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Jefferson and the rest of the Ravens defense had a field day against the Bills offense. The single interception and two passes defensed equal Jefferson's season total last year. His four tackles were respectable as well, and he'll look to extend his strong performance into next week's tilt against the Bengals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...