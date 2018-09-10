Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Interception in season-opening win
Jefferson recorded two tackles and an interception in a crushing 47-3 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Jefferson and the rest of the Ravens defense had a field day against the Bills offense. The single interception and two passes defensed equal Jefferson's season total last year. His four tackles were respectable as well, and he'll look to extend his strong performance into next week's tilt against the Bengals.
