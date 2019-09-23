Jefferson notched a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.

As a safety, Jefferson's value in IDP formats is limited when you factor in the lack of interceptions. In 96 games, the 27-year-old safety has only four picked passes. More is needed in that department if Jefferson is to reach his full potential as an IDP option.

