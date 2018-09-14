Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Leads team in tackles
Jefferson nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.
Jefferson played every defensive snap and has three pass breakups this season, already exceeding his 2017 total. The 26-year-old will look to continue his solid output against the Broncos in Week 3.
More News
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Interception in season-opening win•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Gets action in dress rehearsal•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Restructures deal•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Solid first season in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Big performance Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.