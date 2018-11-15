Jefferson (thigh) was a limited particpant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson did not practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The 26-year-old appears to be nursing a thigh injury suffered during Baltimore's bye week, and it remains to be seen whether he will suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals. With Anthony Levine (ankle) also managing an injury, Baltimore may struggle to provide depth at the strong safety position Week 11.

