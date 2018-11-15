Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Limited in practice Thursday
Jefferson (thigh) was a limited particpant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson did not practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The 26-year-old appears to be nursing a thigh injury suffered during Baltimore's bye week, and it remains to be seen whether he will suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals. With Anthony Levine (ankle) also managing an injury, Baltimore may struggle to provide depth at the strong safety position Week 11.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...