Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Not practicing Wednesday
Jefferson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Jefferson is nursing an ankle injury suffered during Baltimore's win over the Raiders in Week 12. It's probable that Jefferson will need to fully return to practice before retaking the field, so his participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring. If Jefferson is unable to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, Chuck Clark will likely draw the start at strong safety.
