Jefferson (thigh) did not practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson did not enter Baltimore's bye week with a thigh issue, so the exact nature of his injury is unclear. The 26-year-old's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals appears to be in question, so his participation in practice is worth monitoring as the week continues. If Jefferson were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Anthony Levine would slot into the starting lineup.

