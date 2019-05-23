Head coach John Harbaugh said Jefferson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson underwent ankle surgery in January that was initially believed to only require a 4-to-6 week timeline for recovery. The fact the 27-year-old is still under wraps four months later is concerning, but then again, the Ravens have little incentive to rush an established starter back to the field this early in the offseason. When healthy, Jefferson is primed to team up with Earl Thomas to form one of the most imposing safety tandems in the league.

