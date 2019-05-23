Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Opens OTAs on sidelines
Head coach John Harbaugh said Jefferson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson underwent ankle surgery in January that was initially believed to only require a 4-to-6 week timeline for recovery. The fact the 27-year-old is still under wraps four months later is concerning, but then again, the Ravens have little incentive to rush an established starter back to the field this early in the offseason. When healthy, Jefferson is primed to team up with Earl Thomas to form one of the most imposing safety tandems in the league.
More News
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Building rapport with Earl Thomas•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Gets surgery on ankle•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Cornerstone of secondary•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Suiting up Week 15•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Questionable Week 15•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Absent from Wednesday practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....