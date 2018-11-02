Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Questionable for Sunday
Jefferson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Jefferson sat out of practice Wednesday and Thursday but he upgraded to a limited participant Friday. If he sits out, it'll be a major blow to the Ravens' secondary, as he has 49 tackles (34 solo), one sack and three pass breakups through eight games. Anthony Levine is slated to start if Jefferson can't go.
More News
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Records sack Sunday•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Interception in season-opening win•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Gets action in dress rehearsal•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Suffers hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9