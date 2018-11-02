Jefferson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

Jefferson sat out of practice Wednesday and Thursday but he upgraded to a limited participant Friday. If he sits out, it'll be a major blow to the Ravens' secondary, as he has 49 tackles (34 solo), one sack and three pass breakups through eight games. Anthony Levine is slated to start if Jefferson can't go.