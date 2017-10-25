Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Questionable for Thursday
Jefferson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
After being limited in practice Monday and Tuesday, Jefferson turned around and logged a full session Wednesday, suggesting he should be good to go. In the event the Ravens hold him out, Anthony Levine would likely draw the start at strong safety.
