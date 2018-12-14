Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Questionable Week 15
Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Jefferson was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday as he appears on track to return Sunday against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old has 61 total tackles, a sack, forced fumble and an interception this season but has been held out the last two games.
