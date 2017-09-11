Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Racks up nine tackles, one sack in Baltimore debut
Jefferson had a team-high nine tackles, including one sack, in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Jefferson was an elite IDP option in the secondary with the Cardinals last season and he picked right up where he left off in his Baltimore debut Sunday. He was all over the field and was one of four different Ravens to register a sack. Jefferson should continue to be a reliable source of tackles from the strong safety position, making him a strong IDP option once again in 2017.
More News
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Returns to the field•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Signs four-year deal with Baltimore•
-
Cardinals' Tony Jefferson: Expected to join Ravens•
-
Cardinals' Tony Jefferson: Expected to reach open market•
-
Cardinals' Tony Jefferson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Tony Jefferson: Sprains knee Saturday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...