Jefferson had a team-high nine tackles, including one sack, in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Jefferson was an elite IDP option in the secondary with the Cardinals last season and he picked right up where he left off in his Baltimore debut Sunday. He was all over the field and was one of four different Ravens to register a sack. Jefferson should continue to be a reliable source of tackles from the strong safety position, making him a strong IDP option once again in 2017.