Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Ready to rock Sunday
Jefferson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson has only missed one game in his six-year career, and he avoided his second. The 26-year-old safety has 49 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception through eight games.
