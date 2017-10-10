Jefferson had four tackles and one sack in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Sunday marked Jefferson's first sack since the season-opener and he hasn't had more than five tackles since that game, either. Jefferson has yet to record a pass defense or an interception in 2017, but part of that could be attributed to quarterbacks looking away from him in the passing game. Still, Jefferson is well off his tackle pace from 2016 when he racked up 96 tackles in 15 games.