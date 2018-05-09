Jefferson restructured his contract with the Ravens, converting $5 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Signed to a four-year, $34 million contract last offseason, Jefferson had 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception as a 16-game starter his first year in Baltimore. He's locked in as the starter at strong safety, with the contract restructure merely serving to free up 2018 cap space for the Ravens. Jefferson is young for a player with five seasons of experience, having celebrated his 26th birthday in January.