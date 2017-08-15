Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Returns to the field
Jefferson (groin) started Sunday's preseason opener against the Redskins.
Jefferson started 14 games for the Ravens last season, and projects to be the starting strong safety come Week 1. He underwent hernia surgery in the latter portion of June, so the team has been caution in implementing him back into a full workload. The 25-year-old saw nine snaps in the contest.
