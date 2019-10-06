Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Steelers and is out for the season, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is a major loss for the Ravens' secondary, as Jefferson played nearly every defensive snap this season before his injury. Coach John Harbaugh expressed concern that there may be additional damage beyond the ACL, so the team will run additional tests to confirm the extent of the injury. Both Anthony Levine and Chuck Clark figure to see increases in workload if the Ravens don't sign a replacement.