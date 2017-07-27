Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Sits out with sports hernia
Jefferson (knee - MCL) sat out of practice Thursday due to a sports hernia surgery, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's unclear how long Jefferson will be sidelined due to his sports hernia. The veteran safety was one of the Ravens marquee free agent signings in 2017 and is expected to start alongside Eric Weddle.
More News
-
Chargers' Damion Square: Re-ups with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Damion Square: Eligible to return from suspension•
-
Chargers' Damion Square: Suspended four games by league•
-
Mathews, Allen among Chargers' inactives for Week 17•
-
Chargers list Week 16 inactives vs. 49ers•
-
Ryan Mathews among Chargers' inactives Week 15•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...