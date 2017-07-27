Jefferson (knee - MCL) sat out of practice Thursday due to a sports hernia surgery, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's unclear how long Jefferson will be sidelined due to his sports hernia. The veteran safety was one of the Ravens marquee free agent signings in 2017 and is expected to start alongside Eric Weddle.

