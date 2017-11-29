Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Snags first INT of season
Jefferson had three tackles, one pass breakup and one interception Monday against the Texans.
Jefferson nursed an ankle injury before Monday's game, but he still played all 69 snaps. The fifth-year pro has 50 tackles through 11 games, making him a low-level fantasy safety.
