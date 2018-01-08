Jefferson had 79 total tackles to go with 2.5 sacks and an interception in his first season as a Raven in 2017.

A big-ticket free-agent signing in the offseason, Jefferson turned in a solid first season in Baltimore but it fell well short of the expectations he set in his final year in Arizona when he racked up 96 tackles in 15 games and ended the year as one of the top safeties in the league. Jefferson isn't known for his speed or coverage skills, but he tends to make up for that as a hard-nosed run stopper in the box. However, his performance in 2017 landed Jefferson as just the 27th-best safety in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. He has recorded under 80 tackles in three of his four full seasons, which is starting to make his electric 2016 look like a bit of an aberration. In any case, Jefferson plays the type of role that allows him to pick up plenty of tackles and up his value as an IDP safety. He just might not be the elite IDP safety that some may have expected.