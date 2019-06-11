Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Spotted at practice
Jefferson (ankle) was a limited participant for Tuesday's practice during minicamp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
This was the first time Jefferson had practiced during team activities in any fashion since undergoing ankle surgery in January. This is a positive sign for the safety's availability heading into training camp, but neither the team or Jefferson has committed to a definitive timeline for a full return. A healthy Jefferson is expected to form one of the best safety tandems on paper in the league with Earl Thomas for 2019.
