Coach John Harbaugh is uncertain whether Jefferson (ankle) will suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson did not return to Sunday's win over the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury during the first half. A timetable for the 26-year-old's recovery remains undisclosed, and Chuck Clark is expected to slot into the starting lineup as long as Jefferson remains sidelined.

