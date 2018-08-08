Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Suffers hamstring injury
Jefferson has missed six of the last seven practices with a pulled hamstring, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Although Jefferson deemed his injury "nothing serious," he conceded that it needs to fully heal before getting back to practice. The sixth-year pro is set up to be the Ravens' starting strong safety for the second straight year. He produced 79 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception in that role last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...