Jefferson has missed six of the last seven practices with a pulled hamstring, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Although Jefferson deemed his injury "nothing serious," he conceded that it needs to fully heal before getting back to practice. The sixth-year pro is set up to be the Ravens' starting strong safety for the second straight year. He produced 79 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception in that role last season.