Jefferson is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Buccaneers.

The standout safety has missed the last two games with his ankle issue, but he'll suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers' high-powered passing attack. Despite sitting in the last pair of contests, Jefferson has logged 61 tackles (41 solo), one interception, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season across 11 games.

