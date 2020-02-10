Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Unlikely to stay in Baltimore
Jefferson (knee) is expected to be a cap casualty for the Ravens this offseason, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jefferson is entering the fourth and final season of a four-year, $34 million contract, with a non-guaranteed $7 million base salary. He was one of the leaders of the Baltimore defense in 2017 and 2018, but he struggled in 2019 even before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 5. Jefferson's injury turned the starting job over to Chuck Clark, who took full advantage of the opportunity and then signed a three-year contract extension Monday. The only realistic way for Jefferson to stay in Baltimore would involve a pay cut and a willingness to handle a part-time role -- tough pills to swallow for a 28-year-old who had 74 or more tackles in five consecutive seasons from 2014-18.
