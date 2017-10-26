Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Will play Thursday
Jefferson (ankle) will play Thursday against the Dolphins.
Jefferson was limited in practice the majority of the week due to an ankle injury but will suit up for the contest. His backup, Anthony Levine, will also play after initially being ruled questionable for the game. Strong safety will definitely be an area to keep an eye on given that neither player is likely 100 percent.
