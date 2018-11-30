Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Won't play Sunday
Jefferson (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jefferson sustained an ankle injury during a Week 12 win over the Raiders, and will sit out Sunday's tilt against the Falcons as he continues to manage his recovery. Chuck Clark will draw the start at strong safety as long as Jefferson remains sidelined.
