Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that McSorley's knee sprain should take about three weeks of recovery, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McSorley is apparently dealing with a minor knee sprain, but his IR placement will require him to miss the rest of the regular season. Meanwhile, Robert Griffin (thigh) is on track to return from IR for the Week 16 matchup against the Giants. Tyler Huntley is expected to be brought up from the practice squad to serve as Lamar Jackson's backup until Griffin returns.