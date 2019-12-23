Coach John Harbaugh said both Robert Griffin and McSorley could play in Sunday's game against the Steelers.

McSorley -- a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut. However, the Ravens have locked up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, so likely MVP Lamar Jackson, among other top players, will get a week of rest. McSorley played four preseason games, completing 56.7 percent of passes for 533 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.