McSorley suffered a minor knee sprain during Sunday's 47-42 win over the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McSorley went down awkwardly while trying to escape the pocket in the fourth quarter. There was some concern that he could miss significant time, but the second-year quarterback is simply week-to-week. With Robert Griffin (hamstring) already on IR, the Ravens may need to call up Tyler Huntley from the practice squad to serve as Lamar Jackson's backup.
