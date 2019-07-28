McSorley is left as the No. 2 quarterback after Robert Griffin suffered a thumb injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With a recovery estimate of 4-to-8 weeks, Griffin is in danger of missing the regular-season opener. Baltimore is sure to sign a third healthy quarterback soon, but the new addition won't necessarily unseat the rookie sixth-round pick. McSorley completed 59.3 percent of his passes at Penn State, making up for it with a 77:25 TD:INT rate and 30 rushing touchdowns in 46 games. Greg Roman's run-heavy offense in Baltimore is the one NFL scheme McSorley might be able to handle as a rookie, though he'd still be a downgrade from starter Lamar Jackson.