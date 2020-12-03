McSorley entered the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Wednesday in the fourth quarter and completed two of six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.

The second-year signal-caller had just been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and he was pressed into action with Robert Griffin suffering from both ineffectiveness and a hamstring strain. McSorley ended up spearheading the most explosive offensive play of the afternoon for the Ravens, connecting with Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown in which the latter did the bulk of the work with his run after the catch. The appearance was only the second of McSorley's season-plus as a pro, and with Griffin now ailing, the Penn State product could be in line to serve as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson in Tuesday's Week 13 battle against the Cowboys assuming the latter is cleared to return for that game.