McSorley has taken practice reps on special teams, including some as a punt returner, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick may be Baltimore's version of Taysom Hill rather than a competitor for Robert Griffin's backup quarterback job. That being said, McSorley ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at 202 pounds, while Hill blazed 4.44 at 230 pounds back in 2017. The latter is a freak athlete by any standard, while the former merely is fast by the standards of a quarterback. It does make sense to develop McSorley as a long-term backup for Lamar Jackson, whose speed demands an offensive system much different from any other in the NFL. The Ravens likely will keep McSorley inactive on gamedays his rookie season, or perhaps even try to stash him on the practice squad or injured reserve. His best shot at a rookie-year impact is a small role on trick plays and some snaps on special teams.